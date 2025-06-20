Friday PM Forecast: Summer kicks off with heat and humidity

The first several days of summer will feature hot and humid conditions! Really no surprises there.

The Weekend: In the overnight hours, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s. This leads us into the official 2nd day of summer! The weather conditions will be very fitting, with highs in the middle 90's, and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Make sure to hydrate plenty and take frequent breaks if getting overheated. A few showers and storms will pop in the afternoon and evening, but coverage will stay spotty. It will be rinse and repeat for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Next Week: An interesting weather pattern will emerge next week. The high pressure dominating our weather will begin to move north and east, putting us on the southern flank of the system. This will allow for easterly flow aloft. Disturbances in this flow could spark storms, and cause them to move from east to west, which is not that common. Overall, the high pressure system will still have influence on our weather, so it will stay hot and humid. Storms will fire in the afternoon, with coverage likely staying isolated to scattered.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

