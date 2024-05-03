Friday PM Forecast: Spotty to isolated storms over the weekend

Although the greatest chance of rain is behind us, we will not completely dry out over the weekend. Spotty storms looks likely on Saturday, with that activity more isolated on Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a rainy Friday, any lingering showers should diminish in the overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows near 68 degrees. While we might have gotten a break from the upper 80's today, that will not be the case tomorrow. Highs will make their way to the upper 80's under partly sunny skies. In the afternoon and evening, a few spotty storms will be possible. These will be mainly driven by daytime heating.

Up Next: Sunday will start off with lows in the upper 60's. A weak upper level disturbance will move through during the day. The disturbance and warm temperatures in the upper 80's will be enough to initiate isolated storms. The first full week of May will give a full dose of summer weather. With partly sunny skies each day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s each day, with humidity adding to the warmth even more. Besides a few daily pop-up showers, no widespread rain event is expected next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.