Friday PM Forecast: Patchy dense fog to start an unseasonably warm game day

Warm weather dominates the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, with patchy fog an issue on some mornings. This pattern will hold at least through the middle part of next week.

Fog Potential: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the majority of south Louisiana into Saturday morning. Fog may not form everywhere at once, but where it does, visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less. If encountered, slow down and turn on low-beam headlights. Smoke from active or smoldering fires might also create super fog with near-zero visibility, even obscuring road lines. While it isn’t expected to be widespread, a few localized pockets are possible. It’s a low-chance but high-impact setup, so use extra caution on the roads — especially in St. James Parish near Lutcher and Convent, where super fog was an issue early Friday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will be falling through the 60s as the playoff edition of the Friday Night Blitz kicks off. Skies stay mostly clear through the evening, so no weather issues are expected for high school football. Temperatures will slip into the lower and middle 50s by morning, with a few spots seeing patchy dense fog. Any fog will burn off quickly, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs near 80°.

College Football: Tailgaters setting up early before LSU and Southern home games might run into some of the patchy dense fog mentioned above. Consider a light jacket for the morning also, as temperatures will start off in the 50s. But with sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s by 9 a.m. and reach the upper 70s by LSU’s 11:45 a.m. kickoff. The LSU Kickoff Weather Index found HERE describes how the Tigers typically perform in such conditions. Thermometers will likely find the low-80s through the game. Southern will likely kick off in the 80s with their 2 p.m. game time. Take sunglasses into either stadium.

Up Next: The rest of the weekend looks quite pleasant for outdoor activities. Mornings will start in the 50s with afternoons warming into the low 80s. Humidity will stay comfortable, and rain isn’t expected. Temperatures will continue warming next week. Highs will reach the mid-80s by Tuesday, just a few degrees shy of record levels. Meanwhile, lows will climb into the 60s as humidity begins to increase. It may feel muggy by midweek, and that looks to persist until another storm system moves into the area. Confidence is growing that this will happen later in the week, along with an uptick in rain chances. The risk for isolated showers or storms increases by Thursday and Friday.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

