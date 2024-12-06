Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: lots of changes to occur over the weekend
After a taste of winter, we will notice changing conditions over the weekend. Highs will be back into the 70s by Sunday, with the return of rain chances.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will start to build as we head into the overnight hours. It will still be a rather cold night, with morning time lows in the mid to upper 30s. The first signs of change will be noticed on Saturday, and that is a lot of cloud cover. Sunshine will be very hard to come by. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, so expect another chilly day.
Up Next: A warm front will approach the region Saturday night, limiting lows to the upper 40s. This front will pass Sunday, increasing highs into the lower 70s, and increasing available moisture. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the course of the day. Rain chances increase even further in the overnight hours, with heavy rain becoming a possibility. We will start of the new workweek with a lot of clouds, warm temperatures, and high rain chances. 2-4" of rain will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front is expected to roll through late Tuesday. This will clear out the rain and clouds, and also bring another taste of winter.
