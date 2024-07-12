Friday PM Forecast: heat alerts take effect this weekend, stay hydrated

Over the weekend, heat will become the dominant story with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Once again, heat alerts will be in place and may be needed for several days as humidity will send feels-like temperatures over 107 degrees.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 11am to 7pm Saturday as feels-like temperatures up to 112 are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another quiet and muggy night is ahead. Beneath mostly clear skies, low temperatures will settle in the upper 70s. The weekend will begin stagnant, hot and humid. Plenty of early sunshine will push high temperatures into the upper 90s. By mid to late afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop, but just about 30 percent of the 13 parish, 2 county forecast area is expected to pick up rain.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure will be the primary feature dictating the forecast Sunday through Wednesday. The ridge brings warm and sinking air which cuts down on the number of showers and thunderstorms and causes hotter temperatures. Subtle changes in the position and strength of the ridge as well as total moisture in the atmosphere will result in very minor day-to-day changes to the actual weather. All that being said, high and low temperatures will range from 95 – 98 degrees and 77 – 80 degrees respectively. Each afternoon will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 20 – 40 percent rain coverage.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.