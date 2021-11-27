Friday PM Forecast: Cold start to the weekend, then rain returns

The Forecast:



A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 3am-8am Friday for portions of the WBRZ viewing area: Wilkinson, Amite and Pike counties in southwest Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to fall to or below freezing for several hours. Be sure to protect plants, bring your pets inside and check on friends and relatives to make sure they have adequate heating.



Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-upper 30s. You will still want to protect any sensitive plants from the potential of frost.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and on the cool side, but mainly dry. Showers will begin to move in after sunset and continue through Sunday morning. Grab the rain gear and plan on a chilly rain in Tiger Stadium late Saturday night!

Looking Ahead:

Once the showers exit Sunday morning, conditions will improve to end out the weekend. Much of next week will be quiet with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chilly mornings will continue in the 40s.





Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!