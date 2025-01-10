Friday PM Forecast: cold snap continues, next rainmaker on deck

Rain has wrapped up in the Capital Area. Chilly conditions will carry through the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be stubborn to break overnight. Temperatures will drip down into the mid 30s but ongoing northwest winds of 10-15mph will cause wind chills in the 20s. An overcast sky will break apart to mostly sunny by afternoon. The returning sunshine will bring thermometers into the low 50s. The breeze will ease into the 5-10mph range.

Up Next: Another storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. After a near freezing morning, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with some early sun. However, as that next storm system develops, clouds will increase and thicken during the second half of the day.

Isolated showers could show by sunset. A steady batch of rain is expected to wipe over the region Sunday night into Monday with another inch or so falling. Stay in touch with the Storm Station forecast for the rain timeline for the morning drive. There is no sign of significant temperatures changes beyond the weekend. Next week, highs will generally be in the upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

