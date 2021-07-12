Friday night rain, chilly weekend to follow

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms into the area as the week finishes. Temperatures will be sharply cooler over the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On Friday, temperatures will again climb into the upper 70s before a cold front pushes into the area. Spotty showers are possible through the day, but do not expect anything widespread; it will not be a washout. A line of rain and thunderstorms will then move into the area from west to east during the late afternoon and evening hours. Wet weather may affect area high school football games. With temperatures falling into the 60s during the action, it might be a good idea to take umbrellas, ponchos and even a light jacket. Severe weather is not expected, but winds could be gusty as the front passes. Showers will continue overnight as winds shift north and temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

Up Next: Clouds could linger into the first few hours of Saturday and northwest winds will increase to 10-15mph leading to a brisk afternoon. Highs will have difficulty reaching the low 60s. Take layers if you are heading to the Southern Jags game in Little Rock, Arkansas. The kickoff temperature will be around 50 degrees and fall through the 40s during the game! In Baton Rouge, Saturday night lows will dip into the upper 30s. Some frost is not out of the question. After a sunny and cool Sunday, high temperatures will be moderating back into the 70s next week. Right now, Halloween looks sunny and mild with a high in the mid 70s and it will stay clear for evening trick-or-treating.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 50 percent chance of development as it drifts north along Central America. At this time, there is no threat to Louisiana. We will keep you posted.

THE EXPLANATION:

A deep trough and another cold front will approach the area on Friday. Southerly flow off the Gulf will allow plenty of moisture to pile up in the atmosphere. By afternoon, an area of showers and thunderstorms will develop thanks to this moisture out ahead of the front. Precipitation could last through the evening and even overnight, but should be finished by Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected but along the front some wind gusts over 30mph will be possible. Models wrap most of the precipitation by dawn Saturday. Cold air advection due to northwest winds of 10-15mph will keep thermometers 15-20 degrees below average on Saturday afternoon with high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees. Saturday night will bring the coldest temperatures so far this fall with lows dipping into the upper 30s and some light frost possible. Another cool and sunny afternoon will follow on Sunday before a slow moderation in temperatures occurs through Halloween. At this time, temperatures are expected to stay at or just below average into the middle of next week. The next chance for rain will not come until beyond Halloween.

--Josh

