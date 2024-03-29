Friday AM Forecast: Warm with addition of clouds this weekend

Expect dry and warm conditions all Easter Weekend! A cold front brings changes next week.

Today & Tonight: Friday begins chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-40s across the state with clear skies and calm winds. A lack of clouds again today will send temperatures into the upper-70s this afternoon. The UV index peaks in the "very high" category at a 9 out of 11 today, so make sure to wear sunscreen or protective clothing during peak afternoon hours to avoid a burn. We will see mainly sunny skies through sunset ahead of clouds that will move in overnight, keeping temperatures around 10° warmer Saturday morning. Baton Rouge is forecasted to see a morning low of 55°.

Up Next: A warming trend continues into Easter weekend as southerly winds ushers in warm and moist gulf air. In result, afternoon temperatures Saturday and Sunday will peak in the low 80s with more clouds around. After a mostly cloudy start, Saturday afternoon will feature partly sunny skies. By Sunday, there will be more clouds than sun, keeping temperatures near 60° when headed to early morning Easter Sunday services.

No rain in expected until next Tuesday when a cold front inches towards the area. Ahead of the front, Monday will be very warm with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that will remain in the mid-80s Tuesday as well. Post-front and for the second half of the week, temperatures will be more average for this time of year, in mid-70s.

– Emma Kate Cowan

