Friday AM Forecast: The next cold front brings the next impact

Humidity will be on the rise over the next few days ahead of our next cold front. This added moisture will eventually lead to storms, and a low-end severe weather threat.

Today & Tonight: We are already starting to see some changing weather conditions this morning. Temperatures are slightly warmer as more clouds are in the area. These clouds will thin out a bit later today, but humidity will slowly rise. Although oppressive conditions are not expected, it will feel a touch muggy at times. Rain chances will stay near zero for now, but that will change over the weekend. If heading out to see some Friday night high school football, no major weather impacts are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by 7pm, slowly falling to the mid-70s by 9pm. Overnight, lows will come up even more, only bottoming out near 68 degrees. Areas of patchy fog will be possible, and there will also be the chance for a stray shower.

Weekend: A muggy and warm day is in store for Saturday. Highs will make it to near 88 degrees under increasing clouds. As moisture values steadily increase, showers and storms will become possible in the afternoon. These should stay isolated in nature, so not everyone gets wet. If heading to Southern's homecoming game, a precautionary poncho is a good idea.

As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will approach the area from the north. This front will bring our best chance of rain, as a broken line of showers and storms moves through. A level 1/5 severe risk has been issued for late Saturday and early Sunday morning. This is a low-end risk, but spotty instances of gusty winds will be possible. Rain amounts look to be between 0.25"-0.50". Isolated higher amounts will be possible. The front will kick through early Sunday morning. Although we will start off with lingering showers, expect clearing and lower humidity by the 2nd half of the day.

Next Week: Great conditions return Monday behind the cold front. Lows will get back down to the upper 50s, with highs in the mid-80s. The forecast is not so straightforward for the rest of the week. Multiple fronts are expected to enter Louisiana throughout the week, causing changing conditions day to day. Front number two looks to approach on Tuesday. This will cause a slight uptick in humidity and rain chances, before another cooldown mid-week. Highs will dip down to the lower 80s as a result. There are signs of a potential third cold front by Thursday.

The Tropics:

Caribbean: A tropical wave currently located over the central tropical Atlantic is associated with a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several

days as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible as the system moves across the Windward Islands late this weekend and enters the Caribbean Sea by the early to middle part of next week.

North Atlantic: A non-tropical area of low pressure is currently developing several hundred miles to the south of Nova Scotia, Canada. This system is expected to drop southeastward and then turn northeastward by this

weekend, and some subtropical or tropical development could occur while the system moves over the Gulf Stream to the northeast of Bermuda. By early next week, the system will move further northeastward into colder waters, ending its chances for development.

– Balin

