Friday AM Forecast: More storms today, Drier weekend ahead

Storms wrap up the workweek Friday, but the weekend turns drier and sunnier. As hurricane season peaks, a few Atlantic tropical waves are being monitored — none currently threaten the U.S.

Today & Tonight: A weak front lingering just north of the Capital Area will fuel another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms today. Rain chances climb to around 80%, with a few morning storms possible before most activity pops up in the afternoon heat. Some storms could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours, leading to localized flash flooding or ponding on roads. Highs will stay in the low 90s with clouds and rain around, but humidity will keep it feeling sticky between storms.

Up Next: Rain chances will drop as a weakening front slides south across southern Louisiana this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry and partly sunny for the Capital Area, with isolated showers possible south of I-10. Drier air will move in, making Sunday even sunnier with slightly lower humidity. Morning lows may dip into the upper 60s to low 70s, while afternoons stay hot in the mid-90s.

Early next week, another weak front will bring a fresh push of drier air. While it’s not the first “fall front,” the lower humidity will make mornings more comfortable and keep feels-like temps closer to the actual air temperature.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin continues early Friday as a Category 1 storm with maximum winds at 90 mph as it continues north east at a swift 22 mph. The storm will continue in that direction this weekend. Once the storm enters the cooler north Atlantic waters, as it moves south of Eastern Canada this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. None poses a threat to the United States.

Showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located about a hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is very likely to form this weekend while it moves northwestward and then northward, in between the northern Leeward Islands and Bermuda.

Farther east, another tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of short-lived development before conditions turn less favorable in a couple of days.

– Emma Kate C.

