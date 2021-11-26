Friday AM Forecast: Light rain and cool temperatures for a football weekend

Saturday night plans will be met with chilly temperatures and light rain.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It is going to be chilly all day today. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures staying in the 50s through the afternoon. Even if it looks gloomy, rain will hold off. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Up Next: Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Anyone headed to the LSU game, be sure to bundle up and grab a raincoat just in case! On Saturday evening, as early as 6 p.m., some showers will roll in from the west. They will be mostly light and continue on and off all night. This means that showers will be moving in during the LSU game. Prepare for temperatures in the 50s and light showers if you’re going out to Tiger Stadium.

Sunday will start with a few left over showers in the morning, but by late morning we will be mostly dry and cool with temperatures in the mid-60s. Next week is looking clear and mild. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

