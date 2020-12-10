54°
Latest Weather Blog
'Friday' actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister dies at 62
Famous for his lead roles in "Friday" and "The Fifth Element," Tommy "Tiny" Lister has died at age 62.
Variety reports the actor was found in his Marina del Rey apartment after showing recent symptoms of COVID-19.
Lister's assistant Cindy Cowan says he was recently working on a film but had to cancel after falling ill.
“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” she said, “We’re all devastated,” Cowan said.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves take advantage of spike in online orders amid pandemic
-
Son of former State Police chief of staff arrested amid excessive force...
-
Property tax deadline quickly approaching
-
Mental health experts monitoring disturbing trend of suicides among African American men
-
Families in St. James Parish coming to terms with cancellation of levee...
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday