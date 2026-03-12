63°
Latest Weather Blog
Central firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire on Frontier Drive
CENTRAL - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm fire on Frontier Drive in Central Thursday.
Central Fire officials say the fire happened at a home in the 7100 block of Frontier Drive near Lariat Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
A Central Fire Department spokesperson told News 2 the two-story home was built in a manner where no fire stops were installed in the walls. This caused the fire to easily climb up the wall from its point of origin onto the second flood of the home.
East Side Engine 913 and District Six Engine 523 helped put the fire out.
Crews say there are still hot spots that could recombust, and they are working to control those.
No injuries have been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Homeowner's shed teeters over eroded canal as old,...
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: New police chief selected for New Roads Police Department
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man accused of raping 94-year-old woman now accused of four...
-
Experts urge practicing gun safety after 10-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Behind the scenes of building...
Sports Video
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State