Central firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire on Frontier Drive

CENTRAL - Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm fire on Frontier Drive in Central Thursday.

Central Fire officials say the fire happened at a home in the 7100 block of Frontier Drive near Lariat Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

A Central Fire Department spokesperson told News 2 the two-story home was built in a manner where no fire stops were installed in the walls. This caused the fire to easily climb up the wall from its point of origin onto the second flood of the home.

East Side Engine 913 and District Six Engine 523 helped put the fire out.

Crews say there are still hot spots that could recombust, and they are working to control those.

No injuries have been reported.