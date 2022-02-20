60°
Free smoke detectors available to Baker residents
BAKER - Free smoke detectors will be available to Baker residents after a partnership with the city fire department and Louisiana Fire Marshal.
Residents who are interested in a free smoke detector can click here to fill out a form and submit it to the Baker Fire Department at 3701 Groom Road.
The fire department said smoke detectors will arrive Sunday, March 6.
For installation, contact the Baker Fire Department at (225) 775-3712.
