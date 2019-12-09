Free crawfish boil for flood responders

HAMMOND - Fidelity Bank will host a crawfish boil for first responders who assisted in the aftermath of wide-spread flooding in southeast Louisiana last month.

The boil will be Thursday at the bank's Hammond CM Fagan Drive branch from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone is invited to attend; trays will sell for $10 but first responders will eat for free, the bank said.

Money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross of Southeast Louisiana.

Lower Tangipahoa Parish, just a few miles from the bank where the boil will be held, was flooded for days in mid-March when more than a foot of rain fell and swelled area rivers and streams beyond control.

