Free COVID-19 testing event in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Free COVID-19 testing will take place in Livingston Parish's old Assessor's Office on S. Magnolia Street from Wednesday, September 23 until Thursday, September 24, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release issued by Parish officials.

Local officials have partnered with Ochsner Health and the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health to provide COVID-19 testing at 29938 S. Magnolia Street, Livingston, LA 70754 on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless 150 tests are expended prior to that time.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test at community testing sites and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Participants are asked to bring their ID and insurance card, if applicable. They can expect to receive test results within 72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone, and those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

This program sends participants daily text messages to monitor their symptoms and offers support via a 24/7 nurse on-call line at 1-866-703-7790.