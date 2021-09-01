84°
Bagged ice available to Baker residents Wednesday morning
BAKER - Residents of Baker who are without power following Hurricane Ida's impact on the area will be able to get free bags of ice Wednesday morning.
According to the Mayor's Office, the ice will be distributed at Baker High School (3200 Groom Road) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via a drive-thru pick-up process.
Officials ask that guests picking up ice remain in their vehicles and follow the direction of on-site staff.
Anyone picking up ice should be prepared to supply some sort of state-issued identification indicating a Baker address.
