Free at-home COVID test kits to be distributed Tuesday

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced and other vulnerable populations, Louisiana authorities this week are distributing at-home test kits at no cost.

The free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday, said Tim Vanier, director of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. Individuals can pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test from the Vidalia Municipal Complex, use it in their home and receive digital results in 15 minutes, The Natchez Democrat reported.

“We are pleased to work with the Vidalia Fire Department to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility to COVID-19 testing” Vanier said.

The test kits will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Individuals wishing to receive a kit will drive through the Vidalia Municipal Complex and personnel from the Vidalia Fire Department and Concordia Parish OHSEP will distribute them.

Officials are asking residents to follow up with their primary care provider if there is a positive result for further treatment and evaluation.

Because of a shortage of testing kits available statewide, officials are asking that only those who believe they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or people who may have signs and symptoms pick up the free kits.