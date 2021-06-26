Franklin police respond to deadly overnight double-shooting

FRANKLIN - One person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Franklin, KATC reports.

Local police say officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. in response to a report of gunshots.

Authorities add that they also received a call from a man who said he and his mother sustained gunshot injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a 42-year-old male victim and a deceased 65-year-old female victim.

The male victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators say a vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds toward the residence.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division at 337-828-1716.