Franklin Mardi Gras parade rolls through town
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Mardi Gras parade rolled through town on Tuesday as the city joined the state-wide Carnival celebration.
Families began lining Main Street more than an hour before the parade started.
Parade-goers got to see the Franklin High School Marching Band, dance groups and dozens of floats.
WBRZ's Leah Williams went out to the parade to check it out! Click here to see the video.
