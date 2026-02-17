Franklin Mardi Gras parade rolls through town

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Mardi Gras parade rolled through town on Tuesday as the city joined the state-wide Carnival celebration.

Families began lining Main Street more than an hour before the parade started.

Parade-goers got to see the Franklin High School Marching Band, dance groups and dozens of floats.

