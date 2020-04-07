France's death toll reaches over 10,000 due to COVID-19

FRANCE - France's total number of COVID-19 related deaths have reach over 10,000 with the country recording the largest daily increase in deaths at 1,417, according to France's Health Ministry.

France’s total death toll due to coronavirus has topped 10,000 https://t.co/pu3s265VYb — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

The country's death toll as of now stands at 10,328, including just over 7,000 people in hospitals and close to 3,200 in nursing homes.

The Director of the Public Health Authority, Jerome Salomon, says France has not yet reached the peak of the epidemic.