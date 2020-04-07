77°
France's death toll reaches over 10,000 due to COVID-19

3 hours 28 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 April 07, 2020 5:31 PM April 07, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANCE - France's total number of COVID-19 related deaths have reach over 10,000 with the country recording the largest daily increase in deaths at 1,417, according to France's Health Ministry.

The country's death toll as of now stands at 10,328, including just over 7,000 people in hospitals and close to 3,200 in nursing homes.

The Director of the Public Health Authority, Jerome Salomon, says France has not yet reached the peak of the epidemic.

