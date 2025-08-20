Four wanted for starting fire at O'Neal Lane Walmart

BATON ROUGE- Investigators say four people are wanted for starting a fire inside the O’Neal Walmart Sunday.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. Four individuals entered the store together. One man purposely set fire to three different strings attached to balloons.

One of the strings landed on a rack of clothes and caught the clothes and floor on fire.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished by store employees. There were no injuries but the store estimates the fire caused $500 in damages.

BRFD said the man responsible for setting the fire is wanted for aggravated arson. The other three individuals are also wanted for conspiracy for aggravated arson.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.