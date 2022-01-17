Latest Weather Blog
Four separate shootings across Baton Rouge leave five people hurt Monday
BATON ROUGE - Four separate shootings across Baton Rouge left five people hurt Monday, two of them suffering from serious injuries.
Baton Rouge police officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. at the OYO Hotel along Airline Highway near the I-12 on-ramp. Officers said one person was wounded but did not expand on their condition.
Around 1:20 p.m., a juvenile was among two people hit by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood near Florida Boulevard. Officers found the victims near Marque Ann Drive and La Annie Drive.
One person was shot around 4 p.m. at the corner of Monroe and North 38th Street. Sources said the victim was seriously injured.
Less than an hour later, a man was shot at a home along Kleinpeter Road. The sheriff's office said a man shot his adult son, leaving him seriously hurt.
