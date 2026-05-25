80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested for alleged inappropriate communication with inmate

1 hour 59 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 1:02 PM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested on a malfeasance-in-office charge.

Jamie August, 38, was allegedly having inappropriate communications with an inmate while she worked at EHCC, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. 

Trending News

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested August on a malfeasance-in-office warrant out of Iberville Parish. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail early Saturday morning and will be transferred to the Iberville Parish Jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days