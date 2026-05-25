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Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested for alleged inappropriate communication with inmate
ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested on a malfeasance-in-office charge.
Jamie August, 38, was allegedly having inappropriate communications with an inmate while she worked at EHCC, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
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The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested August on a malfeasance-in-office warrant out of Iberville Parish. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail early Saturday morning and will be transferred to the Iberville Parish Jail.
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