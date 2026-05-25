Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested for alleged inappropriate communication with inmate

ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested on a malfeasance-in-office charge.

Jamie August, 38, was allegedly having inappropriate communications with an inmate while she worked at EHCC, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested August on a malfeasance-in-office warrant out of Iberville Parish. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail early Saturday morning and will be transferred to the Iberville Parish Jail.