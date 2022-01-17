Shooting reported at hotel along Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by gunfire at a hotel near I-12 late Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. at the OYO Hotel along Airline Highway near the I-12 on-ramp. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was wounded, but no other details on the victim's condition were immediately available.

This is a developing story.