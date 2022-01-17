47°
Person shot in neighborhood off Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot near Choctaw Drive Monday afternoon, just hours after a separate shooting left a teen hurt in Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the shooting at the corner of Monroe and North 38th Street.
Sources said the victim was seriously injured.
This is a developing story.
