Person shot in neighborhood off Choctaw Drive

Monday, January 17 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot near Choctaw Drive Monday afternoon, just hours after a separate shooting left a teen hurt in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the shooting at the corner of Monroe and North 38th Street. 

Sources said the victim was seriously injured. 

This is a developing story.

