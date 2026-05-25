Louisiana customers overcharged by utilities would get refunds within 90 days under new bill

BATON ROUGE — A bill aimed at strengthening consumer protections for Louisiana utility customers has passed both chambers of the state legislature and is now headed to the governor's desk.

House Bill 478, authored by Rep. Alonzo Knox, requires utility providers to clearly identify reimbursements on customer bills and sets standards for more accurate billing practices.

Under the bill, utility companies must reimburse customers within 90 days after an overcharge is discovered. Former customers would receive reimbursements at their last known address.

"Families across Louisiana are feeling the strain of rising utility costs and every dollar counts," said Rep. Alonzo Knox. "I listened to residents who were frustrated with inaccurate billing and overcharges that often went unresolved. This legislation helps ensure transparency, accountability and that customers receive the money they are owed."

Knox said the legislation was inspired by concerns from residents struggling with increasing utility costs and billing issues.

The bill applies to water, gas and electric utility providers regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission or local governmental entities.

"This is about fairness and protecting working families," Knox said. "People deserve to know when they have been overcharged and deserve to be reimbursed clearly and promptly."