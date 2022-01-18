37°
One person shot to death, another in critical condition after double shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE -  One person was shot to death and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1100 block of Eddie Robinson Drive. 

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night. One of the victims was dead when first responders arrived. 

No other information was immediately available. 

