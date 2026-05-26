EBR School System begins free summer meals distribution across district

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is offering free breakfast and lunch to children this summer through its No Cost Summer Feeding Program.

The program started Tuesday and continues through July 23, with meals available at school campuses, housing authority locations and libraries across the parish. A full list of meal sites can be found here.

Meals will typically be served Monday through Thursday. Families can either eat onsite at several housing authority and library locations or pick up meals at designated middle and high school sites.

Elementary school pickup times are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Middle and high school pickup times are 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

"We know that many families rely on school meals during the academic year and this program helps ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals throughout the summer months," Ellen Hill, director of the EBR Schools Child Nutrition Program, said.

The program is designed to help children maintain healthy eating habits and receive proper nutrition while school is out, officials said.