Landry, legislative leaders to announce details on planned teacher pay raise after Amendment 3 failure

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry, alongside Louisiana legislative leadership, is announcing details on a teacher pay raise on Tuesday.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

After an amendment that intended to reallocate money from education funds to give teachers a permanent pay increase failed to garner support from voters, Landry re-emphasized his office's dedication to seeing a teacher pay raise.

"I want to make it very clear—if our teachers don't get a permanent raise this year, nobody in state government gets a pay raise," Landry wrote on X last week. "I mean nobody."

On Tuesday, Landry, alongside Senate President Cameron Henry and Speaker Phillip DeVillier, will meet at the Louisiana State Capitol, where they will, according to a report from the Louisiana Illuminator, announce a plan to reallocate $150 million in public school funds to replace the $2,000 stipend Amendment 3 intended to codify.

The Illuminator reported that the governor's plan takes money normally distributed to public school districts through a funding formula called the Minimum Foundation Program and uses it for teacher compensation.

Landry's news conference at 11:30 a.m. will be streamed on WBRZ's social media platforms.