Four plead not guilty to drive-by shooting that left 8-year-old dead, other children injured

BATON ROUGE — Four people pleaded not guilty Monday after they were indicted in a November drive-by shooting on Swan Avenue that killed an 8-year-old and injured multiple other children.

In a 19th JDC courtroom, Tremell Harris, Yancy Jarrell, Roger Parker and Kendrick Profit all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons.

Profit is also being charged with obstruction of justice connected to the Nov. 27 shooting that left Diellon Daniels dead and five of his other family members hurt.

Three other people — Demarcus Parker, as well as Brianna and Yarnell Crump — also face charges related to the killing.