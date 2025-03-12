Seven indicted in Swan Avenue drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Seven people have been indicted in a November drive-by shooting on Swan Avenue that killed an 8-year-old and injured multiple other children.

The shooting, which happened on Nov. 27, killed Diellon Daniels and injured five of his other family members, according to officials.

Tremell Harris, Yancy Jarrell, Roger Parker and Kendrick Profit were charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons during a crime of violence. Profit was also charged with obstruction of justice in a case where death or life imprisonment may be imposed.

Demarcus Parker was charged with obstruction of justice as well.

Brianna and Yarnell Crump were charged with being accessories after the fact to first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

No court dates are known at this time.