Four people arrested on the Causeway after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager

JEFFERSON - Four people were arrested Saturday after robbing a home, kidnapping a teenager and then leading the police on a chase down the Causeway bridge, authorities say.

According to WWL, four people broke into a house in Metairie Saturday and demanded money. Deputies said the robbers grabbed a 17-year-old resident of the home and left.

Authorities spotted the kidnappers in New Orleans East and they took off, leading police on a chase that led to the Causeway bridge, where officers disabled the car.

WWL reported 18-year-old Michelle Mayorga from Kenner, 21-year-old Eduardo Jose Ponce-Nunez, 18-year-old Nelson Ruiz-Fredrick from New Orleans, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette were all arrested.

The 17-year-old was also in the car, suffering from minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.

Officers said the suspects will be booked for home invasion, kidnapping and vehicular pursuit.