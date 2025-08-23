Latest Weather Blog
Four juveniles arrested after a dozen reported vehicle burglaries in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN - Four juveniles were arrested after deputies received over a dozen vehicle burglary complaints Thursday between Rosedale Road and U.S. Highway 190.
Officials said at least 15 firearms, a laptop, a passport and money were taken from unlocked vehicles along that stretch. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office located a suspect in Lafayette Parish, where they recovered one of the stolen firearms.
Then, WBRSO and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office executed a warrant in Beaux Bridge, where 10 firearms were recovered. Three were reported stolen, with one being from the West Baton Rouge Parish burglaries, deputies said.
Samaya Charles, 17, Quaylon Mouton, 17, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were all booked for 10 counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of simple burglary.
