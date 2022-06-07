Four arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts around Baton Rouge area

Darius Smith, Kenya Randall, Terrance Mundy, Javen Moore

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested four men suspected in a series of recent thefts targeting catalytic converters in the capital area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the arrests were tied to crimes reported between April 28 and May 11. The department said the thefts happened both inside and outside of the city limits.

The four suspects were arrested after a joint investigation between BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

- Terrance Mundy, 30

- Kenya Randall, 23

- Javen Moore, 23

- Darius Smith, 21

Three of the suspects were already tied to cases and previously arrested in May by deputies for converter thefts "in several jurisdictions in Louisiana."

The victims suffered a loss of at least $5,000 in each theft, according to police.

Each suspect was booked on several counts of theft and criminal damage to property, with more charges pending.