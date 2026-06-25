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Four arrested in drug bust at Nicholson Dr. apartment
BATON ROUGE - Four were arrested in a drug bust at a Nicholson Drive apartment Wednesday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Durrell "Trap" Dupard Jr. was arrested at his apartment at Red Stick Lofts on Nicholson Drive. Agents, SWAT, and a K-9 unit executed the search warrant.
Upon searching Dupard's apartment, deputies found over two pounds of marijuana, $3,200 cash, a digital scale, and a handgun. Dupard admitted to possession of the drugs and weapon. He also admitted to selling the marijuana to friends.
Dupard was arrested and booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
Agents also arrested 23-year-old Troy Simon, 23-year-old Donnell Borne, and 23-year-old Cameron Simon. All three were friends with Dupard and had small amounts of marijuana on their persons. The three were charged with simple possession of marijuana.
The sheriff's office says the four were taken into custody without incident.
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