Four arrested in Ascension Parish cockfighting ring
GONZALES - Four people were arrested in Ascension Parish in connection with an organized cockfighting ring.
According to parish jail rosters, 25-year-old Jose Perez, 28-year-old Bryan Saldana, 39-year-old Filiberto Banda-Pena and 33-year-old Oscar Fregaso-Solorzano were all booked for one count each of organized cockfighting on Nov. 16.
Perez received an additional 36 counts of possession of a cockfighting animal. He is being held under a $360,000 bond for those charges.
Both Saldana and Banda-Pena posted a $50,000 bond.
Fregaso-Solorzano had an additional charge as a fugitive from another state. Information about that was not immediately available.
