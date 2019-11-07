Four arrested after 13-year-old shot during armed robbery in Sorrento

SORRENTO - A teenager was shot in an apparent robbery in Ascension Parish Tuesday night.

The incident was reported before midnight on Flamingo Drive. The sheriff's office says a 13-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department confirmed Thursday that four people were arrested for allegedly attacking the victim in the armed robbery.

Leon Taylor, 24, of Sorrento, Mason Nickens, 21, of Prairieville, and Nicholas Dykes, 23, of Gonzales, were all charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Caleb Brown, 25, of Baton Rouge, was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

The victim is said to be in moderate but stable condition.