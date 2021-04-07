Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Founder of the LSU Golden Girls passes away at 96

2 hours 56 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 07 2021 Apr 7, 2021 April 07, 2021 7:21 PM April 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE, La - Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer, founder of the LSU Golden Girls, passed away Wednesday evening. 

The Golden Band from Tigerland confirmed her passing in a Facebook post.

Norckauer was the first choreographer for the famed dance group when it was first known as the Ballet Corps.

She taught dance, skating, shooting, and fencing for more than 30 years at LSU. Norckauer was a member of the U.S. Shooting Team and named Internally Distinguished Shooter. She also set world records in running, jumping, and throwing events for track and field.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days