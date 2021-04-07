Founder of the LSU Golden Girls passes away at 96

BATON ROUGE, La - Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer, founder of the LSU Golden Girls, passed away Wednesday evening.

The Golden Band from Tigerland confirmed her passing in a Facebook post.

Norckauer was the first choreographer for the famed dance group when it was first known as the Ballet Corps.

She taught dance, skating, shooting, and fencing for more than 30 years at LSU. Norckauer was a member of the U.S. Shooting Team and named Internally Distinguished Shooter. She also set world records in running, jumping, and throwing events for track and field.