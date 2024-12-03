Latest Weather Blog
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home for the holidays
BATON ROUGE - Throughout December, Bissell's Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees in several local shelters to help homeless pets have a comfortable place to sleep and go home to this holiday season.
The foundation is hosting the event from Dec. 1 through 17, but dates may vary between locations.
The event is nationwide, so even if you're not reading this from Louisiana, you can still help! A full list of shelters participating can be found here.
The Louisiana locations participating are:
Acadiana Animal Aid
Animal Aid For Vermilion Area
Animal Assistance League of Slidell
Big Sky CARES
Companion Animal Alliance
Heart of Louisiana Humane Society
Iberia Parish Rabies Control
Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services
Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter
Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services
Rescue Alliance
St Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue
West Feliciana Animal Humane Society
