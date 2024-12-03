Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Throughout December, Bissell's Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees in several local shelters to help homeless pets have a comfortable place to sleep and go home to this holiday season.

The foundation is hosting the event from Dec. 1 through 17, but dates may vary between locations.

The event is nationwide, so even if you're not reading this from Louisiana, you can still help! A full list of shelters participating can be found here.

The Louisiana locations participating are:

Acadiana Animal Aid

Animal Aid For Vermilion Area

Animal Assistance League of Slidell

Big Sky CARES

Companion Animal Alliance

Heart of Louisiana Humane Society

Iberia Parish Rabies Control

Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter

Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services

Rescue Alliance

St Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue

West Feliciana Animal Humane Society