Former St. Tammany Parish President, Pat Brister, dies at 73

Pat Brister Photo: WWL

Former St. Tammany Parish President, Pat Brister passed away at 73 years of age.

WWL-TV reports that Brister's family released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that the family of Patricia P. Brister announces her passing Monday. Parish President Brister was a role model, mentor, and trailblazer for women in Louisiana politics. Among her numerous talents was the ability to bridge diverse ideologies and collaborate to bring about the best solutions and improvements for the people of St. Tammany Parish, and the State of Louisiana."

Brister served as parish president for eight years until losing the Nov. 2019 election to former Covington Mayor Mike Cooper.

Before becoming parish president, Brister was the only woman to serve as the Louisiana chair of the Republican National Committee. She served as committeewoman from 1996 to 2000. She was also a former chair of both the state Republican party and the St. Tammany Parish Republican party.

She also successfully battled breast cancer ten years ago, undergoing a double mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized.