Former St. Landry priest pleads guilty to sexually abusing deacon's son

Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY - Reports say a former priest has pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual molestation of a juvenile.

According to KATC, Judge Alonzao Harris accepted Michael Guidry's plea. His sentencing date is set for April 30.

Guidry faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. As part of his plea deal, Guidry will have to stay in Acadia Parish until his sentencing. He was also required to turn over his passport and be placed on the sex offender registry, KATC reports.

Guidry, 75, is the former pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow. He was arrested in June 2018 after a deacon’s son came forward alleging Guidry had given him alcohol and molested him. In December 2018, Guidry was formally charged with molestation of a juvenile by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney.