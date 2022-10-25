Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school.

Wattingy was arrested in 2020 for molestation charges after a victim came forward, alleging they were sexually abused when Wattingy was serving as the pastor for a Slidell church.

Deputies said Wattingy was booked in jail for one count of molestation of a juvenile.