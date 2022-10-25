66°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school.
Wattingy was arrested in 2020 for molestation charges after a victim came forward, alleging they were sexually abused when Wattingy was serving as the pastor for a Slidell church.
Trending News
Deputies said Wattingy was booked in jail for one count of molestation of a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win