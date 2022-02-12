Former sheriff's office employee arrested in juvenile sex trafficking investigation

Tony Shorts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A former sheriff's office employee was arrested Saturday after a months-long investigation into his communication with an underaged girl.

Denham Springs police officers said 31-year-old Tony Shorts was messaging a 15-year-old girl and sending her money for nude photographs.

Arrest documents said Shorts also sent the girl nude pictures of himself.

The juvenile told officers the interactions took place while she was staying in hotels in the Denham Springs area.

Shorts admitted to officers that he was sexting but said he believed the girl was 20.

According to arrest documents, Shorts also told officers, "he did desire to have sex with her, sent nude images of himself to her and paid her to have sexual images of her sent to him."

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Shorts was an employee for nearly five years. He worked in the parish prison and computer forensics office. Shorts was fired before his arrest.

Shorts was booked on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.