90°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Saints coach Sean Payton takes analyst job with FOX Sports
NEW ORLEANS - Beloved former Saints coach Sean Payton is allegedly joining FOX as a studio analyst, according to Mike Florio with NBC Sports.
Former #Saints coach Sean Payton is joining FOX as a studio analyst, according to Mike Florio.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2022
Trending News
Payton left the Saints following the 2021 season after his 10-and-a-half-year partnership with the team.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies identify suspect who killed neighbor, arrested after barricading himself in home...
-
Pastor Tony Spell holds first service since court win in March 2020...
-
Deputies identify suspect in fatal shooting, standoff on W Chalfont Street
-
Flames consumed vacant home in Sunday morning arson on N Acadian East
-
Fifth annual Soul Food Festival has big opening day