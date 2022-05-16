Former Saints coach Sean Payton takes analyst job with FOX Sports

NEW ORLEANS - Beloved former Saints coach Sean Payton is allegedly joining FOX as a studio analyst, according to Mike Florio with NBC Sports.

Payton left the Saints following the 2021 season after his 10-and-a-half-year partnership with the team.