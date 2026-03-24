Crews working rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee sheriff says

VENTRESS — Crews are working to contain a rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

A house along Island Road in Ventress caught fire early Tuesday morning and rekindled in the afternoon, Thibodeaux said.

Further details were not immediately available. A WBRZ photographer is en route to the scene.