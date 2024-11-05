75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ ELECTION RESULTS

1 hour 21 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 8:49 PM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former President Donald Trump won Louisiana's eight electoral votes Tuesday. Also on the ballot were each of the state's six congressional seats and the mayor-president's race in East Baton Rouge Parish. For real-time results, click here. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days