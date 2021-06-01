Former police officer facing numerous charges deemed imminent danger, bond revoked

BATON ROUGE - A judge called a former police officer facing a handful of various charges an imminent danger to the community and revoked one of the bonds associated with a recent arrest.

A hearing was held Tuesday morning at the request of the district attorney in East Baton Rouge.

The former officer, Jason Acree, has been arrested on charges tied to a corruption investigation within Baton Rouge Police and an unrelated arrest last week when State Police said troopers caught him drag racing with guns and drugs on I-10 in Ascension Parish.

The bond revoked Tuesday was for one set on April 15 after an arrest earlier this year.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office filed motions to revoke bond after Acree's latest arrest.

Acree resigned from the force in May after being tied to corruption within the drug unit which was first exposed by the Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit. He was implicated in wrongdoing by a whistleblower in the department. Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit also showed Acree smashing evidence while investigating a 2018 drug case.

His first arrest came in February of this year.