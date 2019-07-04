Former police chief accused of stealing department money arrested once again

CLINTON - A former police chief who allegedly used police funds to pay for personal expenses is in jail for a third time.

State police confirmed to WBRZ Thursday that Fred Dunn was booked into jail again on the Fourth of July. He was booked for possession of stolen goods, though police could offer no further details about the nature of the allegations.

Dunn, who resigned as Clinton's police chief in 2018, was arrested twice in the span of two months last year.

He first fell under the microscope after investigators began looking into the unauthorized purchase of several new SUVs for the town's police department.

A past arrest warrant claims Dunn took $8,089 from the police department's narcotics account and used that money for personal expenses. He allegedly wrote checks out to multiple personal acquaintances and used at least $1,000 of that money on his daughter's private school tuition.

Dunn was previously arrested on charges of felony theft and malfeasance in office.